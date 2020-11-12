ONLINE: Vinyl Nation Q&A

press release: USA | 92 minutes | NR | Online screening | Dir. Christopher Boone and Kevin Smokler

November 12 | 7:00pm

Join WUD Music and WUD Film on Thursday, November 12, at 7:00pm for a Q&A with the directors of Vinyl Nation, Christopher Boone and Kevin Smokler. We will discuss the boom in popularity for vinyl records and what that means for physical music shops. The film is available online for free through the link below through Nov 30:

https://vinylnation.vhx.tv/ buy/wud-film-presents-vinyl- nation?code=badgernation

The film is available for anyone interested.

Vinyl Nation is a documentary dig into the resurgence of vinyl records, the diversification of vinyl fans and what this all means for America today.

Watch the trailer: https:// vinylnationfilm.com/watch- trailer

More about the film: https://vinylnationfilm. com/

Zoom link: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/ 96311215069?pwd= SFhWcWN6V0hLQXYxKzVTTXhhTnZnQT 09

Meeting ID: 963 1121 5069

Passcode: Vinyl123