Vinylthon Celebration

media release: WVMO 98.7 FM - THE VOICE OF MONONA is excited to announce our participation in the annual VINYLTHON, on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, 2023.

This 48-hour live radio event, beginning at 12 am on April 22, will feature nonstop all vinyl programming from the WVMO Studios, located in Monona’s City Hall building. WVMO friends and listeners are invited to a public celebration in the Monona City Hall parking lot at 5211 Schluter Road between 10 am and 4 pm on Saturday, April 22, where you can listen to the live broadcast, pick up WVMO merchandise, and meet some of your favorite WVMO personalities.

VINYLTHON 2023 is a national event organized by the College Radio Foundation featuring hundreds of radio stations participating all around the world. And this event also coincides with the 2023 edition of RECORD STORE DAY!

Since its inception on August 20, 2015, the community owned, locally programmed WVMO has grown from “the coolest little station in the nation” into a critically acclaimed organization with global listenership, and is the recipient of numerous awards, including twice (2018 & 2019) being named the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Large Market Station of the Year. ALL VINYL! ALL DAY! ALL NIGHT! ALL WEEKEND! And ALL on WVMO 98.7 FM - THE VOICE OF MONONA!