Violence against Women in an International Context: An Analysis of the Social and Economic Costs in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and the Middle East
press release: Greater Madison is invited to attend the Annual Heffernan Distinguished Lecture at 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 25, 2018, in the Washburn Heritage Room.
Dr. Sitawa Kimuna, Associate Professor at East Carolina University, will present “Violence against Women in an International Context: An Analysis of the Social and Economic Costs in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East.” The lecture is based on Dr. Kimuna’s research on gender-based violence.
