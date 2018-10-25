press release: Greater Madison is invited to attend the Annual Heffernan Distinguished Lecture at 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 25, 2018, in the Washburn Heritage Room.

Dr. Sitawa Kimuna, Associate Professor at East Carolina University, will present “Violence against Women in an International Context: An Analysis of the Social and Economic Costs in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East.” The lecture is based on Dr. Kimuna’s research on gender-based violence.

This event is free and open to the public.