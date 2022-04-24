press release: Violence@UW emerged as a student-led coalition out of a need to advocate for and support survivors of violence at UW-Madison.

Violence can mean different things for different people. In this context, we want to explore violence as any harm UW-Madison commits (whether directly or indirectly) against individual people, groups, or communities — this harm can be physical, emotional, or systemic. We ask all of our communities a question: What does violence at UW look like for you? How does this University perpetuate violence against you/your community?

To stand together in love and courage, to build and hold community for survivors, to reclaim and celebrate our stories: we are organizing an art event on April 24. This is a call for every person within the community to share what it looks like to survive this University and its actions (or lack of) that perpetuate violence against community members, students, staff, and/or faculty in a number of ways.

These art submissions are open to those within the community. Your submission(s) can represent the voice of your community or your personal experience. We welcome all forms of art — whether they are in the form of poetry, paintings, stories, sculptures, letters, memoirs. We also accept entries for performances (spoken word, rap, standup, improv, music, dance) for our community art gathering on April 24.

Submissions can be anonymous and displayed anonymously. To ensure accessibility, we request that you provide an alternative text description of your piece. Here is a guide: https://accessibility.umn.edu/what-you-can-do/start-7-core-skills/alternative-text

All work will be displayed on April 24, 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

We are accepting submissions indefinitely but cannot promise a spot at the community art gathering for submissions done after April 17 at 11:59 p.m. For questions, comments, or concerns, please contact violenceatuw@gmail.com

.

Artwork displayed is subject to the review of the Violence@UW Coalition. We reserve the right to not incorporate pieces that do not fit into the scope of this project.

An event in conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness Month.