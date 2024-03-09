Violet Palms, badcandy

media release: Join us for an amazing night with Violet Palms, and special guests: badcandy.

Violet Palms combines early 2000s nostalgia and modern influences to create tight, direct rock music that is honest, occasionally goofy, and - because they can't help themselves - funky.

Birthed from late night songwriting sessions between two longtime friends, the power of the dimly-lit kitchen table inspired Marcus Truschinski and Ben Feiner to share their music with friends, who were naturally added to complement the sound. Long time local music maker and engineer, Michael Mertens hopped back on the kit after years of playing guitar and Tim Gittings, actor and advocate, brought the funk on bass. Craig Benzine, Driftless Pony Club singer/guitarist, YouTube star and Marcus’s best friend from elementary school completed the band by playing off of Ben’s chugging guitar work to create a synchronized and dueling attack. Violet Palms took the stage for the first time in early 2022, enjoying immediate success in the local scene.

We’ll start our show with badcandy. The local Chicago “post-garage-rock” band have been slowly releasing track after track, each containing the same vitriol as someone who is fed up with having their heart broken. As both vocalist and guitarist for the band, Alex Subak has achieved a high level of raw emotion in her lyrics that any person who has experienced a bad relationship could relate to. Their single “Dare You” released in February of 2020, captures just that.

Support local music with a Suggeted Donation at the door of $5-10