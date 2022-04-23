Violet Palms

media release: The latest project from Marcus Truschinski and Ben Feiner includes both originals from these great songwriters, and some of their favorites from the late 90's and early 2000's.

Featuring: Marcus Truschinski - vocals, Ben Feiner - guitar and vocals, Mike Mertins - drums, Tim Gittings - bass, and more. This will be the first live performance with this group, and don't want to miss it.

Help support original live music with a suggested donation/cover of $5-10