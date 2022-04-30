media release: Equanimity: Meditation Through Ceramics by Violet Wong

April 30 - May 19, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Hub Central of the Discovery Building, 330 N Orchard St.

Opening Reception: Saturday, April 30, 5-7pm. Register here.

The Wisconsin Institute for Discovery is pleased to present a solo exhibition by Violet Wong, a Madison-based young ceramic artist. Her newest collection of contemporary sculptures conveys the meditative qualities of ceramics. By focusing on balance, elegance, and calmness, the exhibition presents a safe space for all to explore their inner thoughts and emotions through art.

I often encounter failure when working on pieces with high levels of difficulty, but it only drives me even more every time. Each piece represents a part of my journey with ceramics. I would like my sculptures to showcase my thoughts and emotions in the whole making process, especially the contrasting sense of collectedness and self-satisfaction amongst the tension and adrenaline rush. – Violet Wong

Born and raised in Malaysia, Violet Wong is currently a student pursuing a BBA in Risk Management and Economics at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. In September 2021, Violet Wong was introduced to clay by Gloriann Langva, and immediately fell in love with the material. Violet Wong is in a work-study program at the University where she learns more about clay, including glaze and kiln firing. She is now training under Gerit Grimm, who is well-known for her folklore figurine sculptures.

For more updates and information, follow @violetwongceramics on Instagram.