press release: Westside Psychotherapy LLC is pleased to announce the selection of Madison-based artist Virginia Rose as the recipient of the first annual Westside Art Project award and exhibition. An opening reception for the artist will be held on Saturday September 21, 4-7pm, at the Westside Hilldale Offices, 4513 Vernon Blvd.

The exhibit consists of original handcolored photographs, as well as digital reproductions on canvas and aluminum. Rose orchestrates unique tableaus, creating personas, staging sets, and telling stories. The photographs utilize handcoloring to heighten the narrative. Her art expresses her passion for color, light, texture, fashion, and design as she explores the epiphany of the costumed body.

Rose is a multimedia artist whose body of work spans fifty years, interweaving music, theatre, performance art, photography, dance, and written and spoken word. She is also a singer, songwriter, and guitarist in the duo Half Rose Half Nelson.

The exhibit will run through May 2020 and can be viewed during business hours, 9-5pm, Monday-Friday. Westside Psychotherapy LLC is located at 4513 Vernon Blvd, Suite 100.