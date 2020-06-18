Virtual Art Reception

press release: Join us on Thursday, June 18, from 6-9pm for a virtual celebration of art!

River Arts on Water Gallery recently underwent a drastic change and we're excited to show off the 100+ pieces of never-before-seen artwork now on display.

We'll have a live video starting at 6:30pm showing the new pieces and introducing the artists. See something you love? Comment SOLD on the video with the name of the piece and we'll contact you for pickup. Want a little more time to decide? Peruse our online listing of available works, look up sizes, and choose your favorite by clicking "inquire". We'll contact you to complete the sale!

All sales initiated from 6-9pm on June 18 qualify for 10% off, just like if you were attending a reception with us in person. Free curbside pick-up and local delivery available. Shipping is also an option for a small fee.

Questions? Send us a message or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org. Happy shopping, and thank you for supporting the arts in Sauk Prairie!

Get a sneak peek of everything you can choose from here: https://www. artworkarchive.com/profile/ river-arts-inc/artists