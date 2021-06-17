ONLINE: Virtual Celebration of Freedom

media release: Join Madison College, Waukesha College, and Gateway Technical College to celebrate Juneteenth with the TRUE Skool organization of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This experience includes performances by poets, drummers, and dancers, presentations, creative visuals, live discussions, and more. 

https://wctc.zoom.us/w/95372063670

TRUE Skool’s mission is to engage, educate & empower youth and communities through transformative creative arts and hip-hop culture by offering free programs focused on hip-hop and creative arts.

