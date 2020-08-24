Virtual Good Neighbor Festival

press release: We are unable to hold an in-person Festival in 2020, but we are excited for our first (and hopefully last!) Virtual Good Neighbor Week, presented by Willy Street Co-op. Events include:

Good Neighbor Awards - nominations accepted on our website until August 10, winners announced during the week

Kiddie Time - virtual storytime from Middleton Public Library and performance by James the Magician, August 28 at 4:00 p.m.

Scavenger Hunt - hunt down our clues around the City, and submit your results for prizes Restaurant Week - enjoy Festival specials at Middleton restaurants

Virtual 5K - run or walk our route during the week, and submit your time! $25 fee($15 for 12 & under) includes a race shirt

Middleton's Got Talent - submit a video of your talent by August 10, and our judges will pick finalists for a public vote

Expressively You Caricatures - submit a photo and receive a themed portrait for a fee, supporting our artist and trustees

Pun Slam - join in the fun of our 2020 theme, and participate in an online pun contest!

Yoga - participate in a free 45-minute Yoga session provided by Harbor Athletic Club for all levels of ability on Sunday morning