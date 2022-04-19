VIRTUAL: White Allies in Action: The Racial Justice Journey

Dr. Gee is flipping the script on the hosts of the Lean Into Allyship series and digging into their ally experience. Dan Beltran and Samantha Jefferson have been hosting Lean Into Allyship for almost two years now since they were moved by the racial unrest of 2020 to go deeper in their allyship journey. Pasture and Plenty owner, Christy McKenzie, will also join the conversation to share her experience of taking action for racial justice using her skills and networks. Christy organized Bakers Against Racism fundraisers starting in 2020 and has made steps to live out Justified Anger's ally pillars of Educate, Donate, and Affiliate.We often say at our sessions that the allyship journey is something that needs to be invested in every day and is a lifelong path of learning. Everybody is in a different place on this journey and it looks different for each of us, but we know that you will be inspired and challenged by Dan, Samantha, and Christy's stories of honest allyship. As always, we will focus on a new ally in action challenge for this month.