press release: In collaboration with the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Presenting Partner Catholic Financial Life, Special Olympics Wisconsin is inviting the community to participate in the new Virtual Run Series taking place October 3-31, 2020.

The Special Olympics Wisconsin Virtual Run Series is a unique, fun and social distancing-friendly way for supporters to rally around the champions of Special Olympics Wisconsin – the 9,000+ athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin. This month-long event coincides with National Bully Prevention Month and will serve as a catalyst to drive awareness and support of the mission and values of Special Olympics Wisconsin in lieu of the popular Run With The Cops series that was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Virtual Run Series will take place over four weeks, with each week highlighting a different theme that represents the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin. For just $30, supporters can Run for Inclusion, Joy, Acceptance or Champions. Each week will have its own unique gift to help commemorate the event and help them remember what they run for. For just $100, supporters can do all four and receive all four gifts.

Week 1 (10/3-10/10) : Run for Inclusion

Week 2 (10/10-10/17) : Run for Joy

Week 3 (10/17-10/24) : Run for Acceptance

Week 4 (10/24-10/31) : Run for Champions

Fans can also walk, run, bike or even roll during this month-long celebration of our athletes. Fully customizable, participants can choose their distance in this DIY event and do it any time, any place, any pace!

Special Olympics Wisconsin is proud to welcome Milwaukee-based life insurance & financial services company Catholic Financial Life as Presenting Partner for the 2020 Virtual Run Series.

“Catholic Financial Life has a long history of supporting people with special needs and their caregivers,” said Bill O’Toole, President & CEO of Catholic Financial Life. “Sponsoring the Special Olympics Wisconsin Virtual Run Series this October is the most recent example of our belief and commitment to Christ’s commandment to love one another.”

During these uncertain times of COVID-19, the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin need support from their communities now more than ever. So pick a week, build your own series or do it ALL for the athletes! What moves you?