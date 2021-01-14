RSVP for Virtual Stuffed Animal Sleepover

press release: Kickoff Party Saturday, January 23, 10am (Ages 0-6)

Grab your favorite stuffed animal and join us for a story, sharing time, and dance party on Zoom — all to kick off a weekend full of stuffed-animal fun! Participants will receive a packet of supplies for activities to do at home with their stuffed friends. Registration is limited and required. Register by January 14 to receive sleepover packet. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.