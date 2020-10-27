Virtual "Superbad" Reunion

media release: Chip in any amount to join us for a Superbad Reunion + Watch Party and watch the movie LIVE along with Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Seth Rogen, Judd Apatow, Bill Hader, Martha MacIssac, Greg Mottola, Evan Goldberg, and more! They'll be joking and providing live commentary from beginning to end.

This event is only going to be livestreamed once at 8pm CT on Tuesday, October 27.

If Trump wins Wisconsin, his path to an electoral college win dramatically increases. Your donation will go toward stopping Trump from winning back the White House.

Most people are chipping in $24.20!

Your link will be on the thank you message page after you donate and in the emailed ActBlue receipt. Contact info@wisdems.org if you miss it.

Your contribution will benefit Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Federal Account.