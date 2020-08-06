Virtual Thursdays with GLFM

press release: On August 6, Composer Residency conductor John Hughes will interview featured composer Elaine Hagenberg; and Sam Handley, GLFM director-designate, talks with jazz composer, trumpeter and band leader Paul Dietrich. All with lots of wonderful music! Watch here.

Until then, please consider a gift to the Green Lake Festival of Music. Even though we can’t present live concerts this summer, we’ll be paying the musicians (our goal is to pay 50% of artist fees), creating these virtual events, and making plans to bring our artists back for a glorious 2021 season.

A reception follows at 7:30 pm, via Zoom. RSVP here.

Learn more about the artists at…

www.elainehagenberg.com

http://www.johnchughes.com/

https://www.pauldietrichjazz.com/