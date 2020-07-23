Virtual Thursdays with GLFM

press release: Our next Virtual Thursday event will take place on July 23, and will feature the GLFM's chamber camp program. This episode will include interviews with camp director Andy Armstrong, Ayane, and other faculty members and former students, interspersed with lots of wonderful chamber music!

Until then, please consider a gift to the Green Lake Festival of Music. Even though we can’t present live concerts this summer, we’ll be paying the musicians (our goal is to pay 50% of artist fees), creating these virtual events, and making plans to bring our artists back for a glorious 2021 season.