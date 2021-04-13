Virtual Trivia Night

press release: This fun-filled event will give you a chance to test your knowledge, earn prizes from great local businesses, and support a local nonprofit doing important work in Dane County! Join us for our Virtual Trivia Night, hosted by Premier Trivia.

7pm-9pm, Tuesday, April 13; need to register by 4pm the day of the event. Zoom, link will be sent out to all registrants the day of. You can register at https://secure.frontstream.com/virtual-trivia-night

* $40 for a team of up to 5 people or $10 for an individual

608-729-1134
