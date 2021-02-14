Virtual Venue Love Fest
to
courtesy Dana & the Joanis
Dana & the Joanis
media release: Tune in to this one-of-a-kind, BIG online virtual music festival featuring local bands and Artists streaming live all day long from multiple stages! This telethon-style fundraising event will be broadcasting all day long on multiple platforms, and will feature 12 Madison bands and Artists streaming live and on location from 4 of our local stages: Bos Meadery, Communication, The Bur Oak, and Cafe Coda.
More details coming soon! Featuring performances from:
Kevin Mason
Beth Kille
Kat & The Hurricane
Lucky Vita
Charlieboy
Dana & The Joanis
People Brothers Band
Old Soul Society
and more to be announced soon!