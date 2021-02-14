Virtual Venue Love Fest

× Expand courtesy Dana & the Joanis Dana & the Joanis

media release: Tune in to this one-of-a-kind, BIG online virtual music festival featuring local bands and Artists streaming live all day long from multiple stages! This telethon-style fundraising event will be broadcasting all day long on multiple platforms, and will feature 12 Madison bands and Artists streaming live and on location from 4 of our local stages: Bos Meadery, Communication, The Bur Oak, and Cafe Coda.

More details coming soon! Featuring performances from:

Kevin Mason

Beth Kille

Kat & The Hurricane

Lucky Vita

Charlieboy

Dana & The Joanis

People Brothers Band

Old Soul Society

and more to be announced soon!