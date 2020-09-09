press release: Do you love Wisconsin and want to make an impact to improve our environment? Join us at our virtual Volunteer Night! We have plenty to do, and it's a chance to say hi to some other volunteers, and get involved in a social way, virtually! Some of the tasks we will be working on are data entry, letter writing, graphics, and social media.

Wed, Sep 9, 2020, 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM CST. You MUST RSVP and we will send you the zoom link to join and instructions on how to join: RSVP to this email address: Muir.View.Intern@ gmail.com