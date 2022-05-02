ONLINE: Vision 2020

Potpourri, PhotoMidwest virtual exhibit, through 4/30: photomidwest.org.

media release: "The Featured Photographers for May-June are the five members of Vision 2020, a photography salon created for the purpose of having a place for conversation where photographers can bond, network and get out of their heads for a little while. It is a support group; a safe place to share and discuss work and new ideas; a place to learn and grow as an artist in a non-competitive environment. Each member of Vision 2020 has a style of photography that differs from the other members. This brings unique input, feedback and ideas to every discussion. The members of Vision 2020 – Lew Cadkin, Tom Lemke, Carol Starr, Kristine Hinrichs and Cindy Hansen – have been meeting since April 2020. This is their first collaborative exhibition."

There will be an online reception for Vision 2020 on Thursday, May 5, at 7 PM.

To join the reception, go to:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 85812480239?pwd= ZDdDUFJReEZzZ3hxYjNnbE1VUlJPQT 09

Meeting ID: 858 1248 0239

Passcode: 493896