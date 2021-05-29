ONLINE: Visioning WisCon

media release: We're holding an online not-quite-WisCon! Join us in a group video chat space, complete with a bar (virtual) and a pool (also virtual) and sofas (you guessed it: virtual) on Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend!

Multiple virtual rooms mean that we’ll be able to have spontaneous programming, and, less spontaneously, discussions of what the future of WisCon should look like. And even less spontaneously, we will be hosting a few of WisCon’s familiar special events — including the Otherwise Auction!

Come meet up with the folks you miss seeing at WisCon in person, hold a spontaneous panel, attend an event or two, and help us to use some of this time to talk about where WisCon has been and where we should be headed. More details at wiscon.net.

All attendees are subject to WisCon's Code of Conduct.

Our base ticket price is FREE! Tickets priced at $10 help us make the next in-person convention happen; $60 tickets go to our Member Assistance Fund, helping folks attend in 2022; the $200 tickets help assure that WisCon can keep happening past 2022. The program space will be open 4pm to 11pm Central time, Saturday May 29 & Sunday May 30.