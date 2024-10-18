media release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra’s (MSO) second performance of their exciting 99th season, “Visions”, features the first of several guest conductors. Nicholas Hersh has earned critical acclaim for his innovative programming and natural ability to connect with musicians and audiences alike. Hersh calls this concert “immensely evocative” and describes the music as “all about the relationship of the human and the supernatural.” The program begins with the MSO premiere of British composer Anna Clyne’s This Midnight Hour, a piece based on poetry by Charles Baudelaire and Juan Ramón Jiménez that is sure to evoke a visual journey for the listener. Violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins returns to perform two works, beginning with the gentle The Lark Ascending by Ralph Vaughan Williams, based upon a poem by George Meredith. She then plays Tzigane, Maurice Ravel’s virtuosic take on Roma fiddling. Critically acclaimed Hall-Tompkins plays “with a tonal mastery, a technical command, and a strength of personality” that you won’t want to miss. This program finishes with the monumental Symphonie fantastique by Hector Berlioz, a passionate and musical vision.

“Visions” performances will take place on Friday, October 18 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 20 at 2:30 p.m. in Overture Hall, 201 State Street.