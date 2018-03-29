RSVP for Vivacious Viburnums

press release: Providing multi-season interest with their showy, and often fragrant blooms, as well as their fall color and fruit, Viburnums are some of the most versatile shrubs in the plant kingdom. Michael Jesiolowski, senior horticulturist at Chicago Botanic Garden, will discuss the '"ins and outs" of old favorites like Korean Spice Viburnum, to newer selections such as 'Brandywine.' He will also include a few plants that are closely related to Viburnums and discuss cultural requirements and proper pruning techniques for each species.

Sunday, April 8, 1:30-3 pm

Registration Deadline: March 29

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-33