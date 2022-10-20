media release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Vivian Krishnan for a reading and conversation of her debut book: Kula in the Sky

This event is in person on our back patio.

About Kula in the Sky: Kula and Yasi are sisters who have spent their whole life together, but when Yasi enters womanhood and her responsibilities change, she no longer has time to play with her little sister and Kula feels left alone in the dark. Kula goes on an emotional journey with her clever new bat friend as she realizes that even though things will never go back to the way they used to be, it doesn’t mean she is less loved by the ones close to her.

Vivian Krishnan is a multimedia artist with works that cross the vast stage of storytelling, from designing costumes for theatrical characters to writing and illustrating diverse zines and children’s books. Vivian’s focus is creating accessible work and centering stories of minoritized people. She approaches subjects regarding mixed-race identity, colonization of the Global South, sustainability in art and the environment, all while reclaiming ancestral craft through costumes, textiles, and printmaking.