× Expand Richard Bock An impending disco inferno. VO5

media release: Introducing our Second Annual Summer Nights at Westmorland!

Get ready to groove, laugh, and dine under the stars at our beloved Westmorland Park. This summer, we’re bringing the magic back with our second annual music series, May 31, July 3 and Sept. 21.

What’s in Store?

Music for All Ages: Each event starts at 4 PM with a delightful kids’ opener, followed by our sensational second act, and a show-stopping main performance. From toe-tapping tunes to soulful melodies, there’s something for everyone! July 3 features:

VO5

No Name String Band

David Landau

Sound by Steve Fischer

Feast and Frolic: A variety of food carts offering everything from classic snacks to gourmet delights will satisfy all your cravings.

Refreshments Galore: Enjoy drinks tailored for both kids and adults.

Fun Beyond Music:

Balloon Extravaganza: Marvel at the art of balloon making.

Bounce Around: A safe and exciting bounce house for endless fun.

Bubble Wonders: Engage in the enchanting world of bubble making.

City of Madison Equipment: Get up close with the city’s fascinating equipment (i.e., different types of vehicles the city uses) – a dream come true for curious young minds!

Metro City Bus: Kids can explore and learn about the city’s transit in a fun, interactive way.

Police Horses: Meet the majestic police horses and learn about their role in our community.

Splash and Play: Enjoy some refreshing water features.

A Cause to Celebrate: Every smile, dance, and laugh supports the Westmorland Park Improvement Initiative. Come out, have fun, and make a difference! Get ready for a summer filled with unforgettable moments at Westmorland Park. We can’t wait to see you there!

VOLUNTEERS: Get involved in this year's Westmorland Summer Nights! We need volunteers for our beer, soda and ice cream stand. Sign up HERE to choose your slot for one or more of the three event nights.