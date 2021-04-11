Voces de la Frontera Community Forum

press release: Want to make a difference in the lives of so many essential workers and their families during a global pandemic? Are you interested in immigration racial justice that opens pathways for citizenship for all immigrants so they can reunify with their families and live a life with dignity without persecution due to their immigration status?

If you are passionate or interested, join the movement that is sweeping across Wisconsin. Join Voces de la Frontera Action and the VDLF Essential Workers Rights Network to make our demands to Wisconsin's members of Congress and to the Biden administration loud and clear: STOP DEPORTATIONS, COVID RECOVERY FOR ALL, & CITIZENSHIP FOR ALL.

We will meet THIS Sunday, April 11 at 1:00pm with physical distance and social solidarity with organizing leaders, Christine Neumann Ortiz and Mario Ramirez in a Community Forum in preparation for our MADISON RALLY.

We will meet OUTSIDE Centro Hispano: 810 W Badger Rd, Madison WI 53713. For more information, please call 608-960-6818.

****************************************************************************************

The Madison Rally will be held on Friday, April 16 at 3:00pm at the Capitol in downtown Madison. Meet at 3 pm at UW Library Mall...and march up State Street to the Capitol together. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/3840542372660724/