Voice of Our Youth Research Summit

press release: This year, the Dane County Youth Commission and partners will be hosting the first Voice of Our Youth--DCYA Research Summit on Friday, November 8, 2019 at UW Madison, Union South!

This event is an opportunity for researchers, community partners and youth to come together to learn about DCYA research findings, discuss strategies on using the findings to advocate for youth needs and resources, and share how DCYA data is being used to educate the community while informing policy, funding and program development decisions. A central focus of this event will be to elevate youth voice, through the data and through youth participation!

What is the Dane County Youth assessment?

Since 1980, Dane County youth in grades 7-12 have been surveyed regarding their opinions, concerns, attitudes, behaviors and experiences. Survey results provide essential data and “youth voice” to educators, service providers, parents, policy-makers and funding bodies to inform grant writing, program development and public policy. The 2018 Youth Assessment was a collaborative effort led by the Dane County Youth Commission in partnership with the United Way of Dane County, Public Health Madison & Dane County, the City of Madison, seventeen public school districts and one private high school. Youth completed the survey through their schools between January and April 2018. The High School and Middle School Reports provide data tables of every survey question along with county-wide youth responses by grade level.