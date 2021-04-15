ONLINE: Voices of Color

courtesy Madison Senior Center Melvin Hinton is the host of "Radio Literature" on WORT FM and the Madison Senior Center's "Voices of Color" webcast series.

media release: Tune in to Madison Senior Center's monthly program that gives you the opportunity to engage in conversations with leaders in our community who are people of color. Listen to their stories that speak to cultural differences, learn more about Madison from a Person of Color’s perspective, ask questions and have an experience.

Our Voices of Color host, Melvin Hinton, will be having a conversation with County Supervisor and State Assembly district 77 Representative, Sheila Stubbs. Ms. Stubbs is the only African American on the County Board and is Dane County’s first African American representative in the Wisconsin Legislature. Our new program host, Melvin Hinton, may be familiar to many of you from his Radio Literature program on WORT 89.9FM.

Email Gary at gflesher@cityofmadison.com or call (608) 266-6581 to receive a Zoom link.