media release: Voices of Color WITH HOST MELVIN HINTON

February is Black history month, and we are excited to introduce Dr. Linda Vakunta, deputy mayor of Madison. Dr. Vakunta works with housing and human service issues for the City, and she was recently named as one of Wisconsin’s 52 Most Influential Black Leaders in 2022.

Our community is a rich mix of of many different cultures. Being an inclusive community means learning about and appreciating our differences. It means unlearning stereotypes and ideas that we may have of one another; some of which are ingrained in the fabric of society.

Join us on the third Thursday of each month at 10 am to learn about and meet individuals whose diverse leadership is shaping the future of our community. A virtual presentation sponsored by the Madison Senior Center.

Get your Zoom link by emailing seniorcenter@cityofmadison.com