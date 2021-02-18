ONLINE: Voices of Color

media release: A new monthly series that gives you the opportunity to have engaging conversations with Black community leaders. Listen to their stories that speak to cultural differences, learn more about Madison’s history from a POC’s (person of color) perspective, ask questions and have an experience.  

Our first guest is Madison native, Alder Sheri Carter. Our February moderator, Alnisa Allgood, is the Founder and Executive Director of Collaborations for Good, Inc.

We are kicking off this series in February in honor of Black History Month. Click here to register or email gflesher@cityofmadison.org.

