Voices of Color

media release: A monthly series presented on Zoom that gives you the opportunity to have engaging conversations with community leaders who are also People of Color. The program host is Melvin Hinton, who you may know from Radio Literature on WORT. Listen to our guests’ stories that speak to cultural differences, learn about Madison from a different perspective, and ask questions about what you hear and learn.

In October Melvin chats with Dr. Patricia Téllez‑Giron, who received her medical degree, with honors, at the National University of Mexico (UNAM). As many immigrants, she moved without anything and started over from cleaning houses to taking care of senior citizens while she was doing all the steps to becoming a physician in the United States. She completed the University of Wisconsin Family Medicine Residency program and joined the Faculty of the same program.

She has been the chair of the Latino Health Council in Madison for the past 21 years and under her leadership several annual community initiatives have been started. For the past eighteen years she has been the medical director of a monthly health education Spanish radio program.

Dr. Téllez‑Giron has received multiple awards. Some of the most relevant are: The 2008 UW Madison Outstanding Women of Color award, the 2011 City‑County Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award and the 2016 Arnold P Gold Foundation Humanism in Medicine Award and more recently the 2022 Superhero of Medicine award from the Wisconsin Medical Society.