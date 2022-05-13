RSVP for Voices of Spring

press release: The Friends of the Overture Concert Organ hosts Voices of Spring — themed “Klais Meets Cabaret“. The evening begins with a champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception in the Overture Hall Lobby followed by a gourmet four-course dinner on the Overture Hall Stage—a one-of-kind experience for music lovers. Throughout the evening, guests will be treated to exceptional entertainment by Greg Zelek, the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Principal Organist, and his friend and world-class Cuban soprano Evelyn Saavedra. Event proceeds will benefit the MSO’s Organ Endowment Fund.

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, May 28, Overture Hall

* cover charge/price: $175.