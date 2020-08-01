Voices of the Youth Ride & Grub

press release: The Voices of the Youth’s Ride & Grub is more than a bike ride. It's an experience grounded in solidarity and marked by passion, inspiration, determination and pure enjoyment by the black youth between the age 10-17. It will be an experience you'll never forget, shared with new friends and old. Please wear masks and if peoples don’t have them, we can provide them along with hand sanitizer. “Sign-up form for people who need bikes and/or helmets coming soon!” Snacks will also be available!

