ONLINE: Voices To Protect The Vote

press release: Nonprofit organization, JusticeAid, has announced Voices To Protect The Vote, an at-home benefit concert in support of its 2020 beneficiary, Election Protection/888-OUR-VOTE. The virtual event, taking place on May 18th, 2020 at 7PM ET/4PM PT on JusticeAid's YouTube and hosted by NYC's WFUV Program Director Rita Houston, will shine a light on issues of voter suppression and serve as a gift of uplifting music during these difficult times. Performing artists Paula Cole, David Shaw and Zack Feinberg of The Revivalists, David Hidalgo of Los Lobos, Leyla McCalla, Kandace Springs, and Paine the Poet will headline the event. Each year JusticeAid organizes concerts and public forums to educate the public about key civil rights challenges, while raising vital funds to support grassroots organizations addressing these issues. This year's focus is on voter engagement and voter suppression.

"As our country responds to the pandemic, one of the fundamental pillars of our Democracy is deeply affected: the right to vote," shares JusticeAid Co-Founder Steve Milliken. "We're motivated to get the necessary resources to individuals nationwide, including local and state officials, so they can adapt to the new changes brought on by COVID-19. The JusticeAid virtual concert, Voices To Protect The Vote, shares inspiring music and poetry to move us all to fight voter suppression. JusticeAid is raising money so that every person who wants to vote will be able to-easily and safely."

While Voices To Protect The Vote is a free event, the JusticeAid Board will match every dollar contributed up to $100,000 to support grassroots efforts to remove barriers to voting and ensure safe and fair access to the voting process. For more information on Voices To Protect The Vote.

Tune in on Monday, May 18, at 7PM ET/4PM PT on JusticeAid's YouTube!