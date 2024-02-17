Voltsea, Between Two Lakes, Revoltergeist

media release:

ALL AGES. Proof of vaccination required for entry. Masks are required at all times for audience members and performers (masks are optional only while performing).

DOORS 7:00 / SHOW 7:30 / DONE BY 10:00 / Tickets $10

Between Two Lakes is a 4 piece band located on the Isthmus, serenading the shores with pop-rock waves. Madison on Vocals, Nick on guitar, Brian on Bass, and Rob on drums!

https://www.facebook.com/BetweenTwoLakesBand

https://www.instagram.com/betweentwolakesband

Voltsea is a 4 piece heavy metal band hailing from Poynette. Evan on Vocals, Dillan on Bass, Nick on Guitar, and Josh on drums! If Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden and Metallica had a baby. Voltsea is born!!

https://www.instagram.com/voltseametalband

https://www.facebook.com/voltseametalband

Revoltergeist is a four piece band hailing from Metal Madison Wisconsin! Logan on Bass, Ean on Vocals, Liam on Guitar and Tighearnan on Drums!

https://www.instagram.com/revoltergeist_tunez

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.