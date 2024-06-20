media release: Visual Arts Lead Curator Molly Nelson and Public Programs Coordinator James Kreul will organize a new Volunteer Exhibition Installation Team with an initial meeting on Thursday, June 20 at 6:00pm.

The meeting will go over and assign tasks for the transition from the current exhibitions which close on June 22 to the new exhibitions scheduled to open on July 9.

If you are interested in joining the Installation Team, sign up at SignUpGenius and James will follow up with you before the June 20 meeting.

https://www.signupgenius.com/ go/10C0B45A8AF2DABF9C07- 49966192-volunteer#/