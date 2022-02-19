Volunteer Recruitment, Management and Projects

press release: Join the Dane County Parks Volunteer Coordinator to learn more about the Parks volunteer program and some exciting new opportunities. Topics covered in this session will include:

Volunteer recruitment, retention and management

How to get involved with Citizen Science activities

An introduction and overview of a new Dane County Parks volunteer management database

How to connect with park staff and available resources

Training Series

This is part of a winter volunteer training series that is open to park Friends groups, watershed groups and other organizations working to improve and protect Dane County land and water resources. These sessions are free and open to all. Please register in advance for planning purposes. Snacks and beverages will be provided by the Foundation for Dane County Parks. For a full list of trainings in this series, visit our Friends Stewardship and Training Resources webpage.