Volunteer Recruitment, Management and Projects
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Join the Dane County Parks Volunteer Coordinator to learn more about the Parks volunteer program and some exciting new opportunities. Topics covered in this session will include:
- Volunteer recruitment, retention and management
- How to get involved with Citizen Science activities
- An introduction and overview of a new Dane County Parks volunteer management database
- How to connect with park staff and available resources
Training Series
This is part of a winter volunteer training series that is open to park Friends groups, watershed groups and other organizations working to improve and protect Dane County land and water resources. These sessions are free and open to all. Please register in advance for planning purposes. Snacks and beverages will be provided by the Foundation for Dane County Parks. For a full list of trainings in this series, visit our Friends Stewardship and Training Resources webpage.