Volunteer Tutor Training Informational Session

press release: The Schools of Hope Middle School program relies on nearly 500 volunteers each year to provide one-on-one literacy and math tutoring and coaching to students in the Madison, Oregon, and Sun Prairie School Districts.

Unfortunately, the harsh winter conditions this year have led to a slowdown in our volunteer recruitment efforts. For example, the UW Volunteer Fair - one of our largest volunteer recruitment sources - was cancelled this year due to the polar vortex.

As a result of these conditions, more than 100 youth are currently waiting to be matched with a volunteer tutor. WE NEED YOUR HELP! All we ask is for a one-hour comittment of time through the remainder of the school year. We have openings at 12 different schools in Madison, Oregon, and Sun Prairie.

Stop by the Urban League on March 6 (5:30 pm) or March 12 (11:30 am) to learn more about how you can help make a difference!

Questions? Call (608) 729-1226 or volunteer@ulgm.org.