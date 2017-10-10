press release: The Tutoring Network, a citywide coalition of volunteer-based tutoring program providers that serve MMSD students during and after school, is hosting a Volunteer Tutor Training Workshop on October 10, 5-8 p.m. @ Memorial High School, 201 S. Gammon Road. Training topics will include: Basics of Literacy Tutoring, grades K-2, 3-5 & 6-8; Basics of Math Tutoring, grades 6-8; The Culturally Responsive Tutor; How Tutors Support English Language Learners (Elementary & Secondary); Positive Behavior Support Strategies for Tutoring (Elementary & Secondary); Enhanced Academic Supports for Students (Elementary & Secondary); Understanding the Needs of Highly Mobile or Students Experiencing Homelessness; Establishing Relationships with Students (6-8).