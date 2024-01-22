RSVP for Volunteering at the Zoo

media release: Our January Zoom Event will be presented by Lauren Salzmann, volunteer coordinator with the Henry Vilas Zoo. Lauren will discuss volunteer opportunities at the Zoo for 2024. The program is scheduled for Wednesday, January 24, beginning at 1:00 p.m. More information is below.

To be placed on the list to receive the Zoom link, email Jack Guzman at jguzman@rsvpdane.org by Monday, January 22. We hope to see you on the 24th at 1:00!