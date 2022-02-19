Volvox, Antenes, Heckadecimal

media release: “Remain in Night returns for another evening of psychedelic techno with internationally acclaimed artists Volvox and Antenes. Come explore the rhythms and textures of the night as we dance within a totally transformed venue. Opening set by Midwest stalwart, Heckadecimal, who will be playing an all hardware live PA to begin our journey. Brought to you by the same crew behind the dance tent at La Fete de Marquette and Willy Street Beats.

Volvox – A dominant force on the Brooklyn underground scene, Volvox is known for tough, stripped-back techno and groovy, acid-flavored sets. She has been a busy DJ and event producer since 2006 and in that time has shared the decks with many international stars including The Black Madonna, Marcel Dettmann, DVS1, The Hacker, Legowelt and Mike Servito. Based in NYC since 2011, she holds two monthly residencies: JACK DEPT. NYC at Bossa Nova Civic Club is a top event of the notorious hotspot that’s focused on an acidic house party vibe featuring standout DJs and producers from across the burgeoning American scene. The mighty UNTER party pushes the harder edges of techno and quickly won accolades as the best after-hours in New York. Breaking out on the international scene in 2015 she has enjoyed a busy tour schedule including noted appearances at Dekmantel and two closing gigs at the ascendant Sustain-Release festival in upstate New York. She has toured extensively in Europe featuring standout gigs at De School in Amsterdam, Kaiku in Helsinki and repeat appearances at Berghain/Panorama Bar in Berlin. She has also toured South America, Australia and recently hit the Middle East for the first time. Ariana is a unique character on the US scene guaranteed to bring a high energy show that lights up dance floors with an undeniable spirit.

Antenes – DJ, producer and electronics artist Antenes operates a laboratory of self-made sequencers and modular synthesizers built in the name of rhythmic, sonic, and spatial exploration. Tracing the lineage of synthesizer operation to vintage telephone equipment and inspired by the Buchla 100, her curious studio discipline of manipulating repurposed switchboards was fueled by the desire to breathe new life into long-silenced machines, transforming signal paths through which voices once travelled into sequences that burst with percussive energy and evolving textures, bouncing sound through sound like so many distant AM radio stations on a late night drive. Antenes’ eclectic DJ sets dive into acid-laced techno, shimmering electro, shadowy atmospheres and beyond. She has been kept busy behind the decks of underground events globally, including The Bunker New York, De School Amsterdam, Tresor Berlin, Corsica Studios London and more.”