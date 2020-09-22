ONLINE: Vote Safe Project: Your Vote Counts

media release: Vote Safe Project – Your Vote Counts

A Virtual Discussion on the Voting Process & Safety

Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

Facebook streams: Great Rivers United Way, La Crosse Tribune, 1410 WIZM – La Crosse’s News Station, News 8 Now / News 8000, WXOW

Also airing on WIZM 1410 AM and 92.3 FM

Segment One Welcome by Julie Nelson, Great Rivers United Way; Moderator Lee Rasch, LeaderEthics-Wisconsin; Registering & Voting: The Facts, by Rusty Cunningham, La Crosse Tribune

Segment Two Host Dustin Luecke, WXOW-TV; Panel discussion with current Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) and former Wisconsin Attorney General JB Van Hollen (R): Can we trust all votes will be processed correctly, received on time and counted?

Segment Three Host Martha Koloski, WKBT-TV; Panel discussion with Reid Magney, Wisconsin Elections Commission, Ginny Dankmeyer, La Crosse County clerk: What is being done in this area to ensure the integrity of each and every vote?

Segment Four Host Scott Robert Shaw, WIZM; Q& A: To submit a question for the panelists, email questions@votesafeproject.org or text (608) 785-7914.

Closing Lee Rasch, LeaderEthics-Wisconsin

This event is supported and endorsed by: .be., Great Rivers United Way, La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, LeaderEthics-Wisconsin, League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area, University of Wisconsin La Crosse, retired political science professor Joe Heim, and the Valley View and Downtown Rotary Clubs. Media partners are: La Crosse Tribune, WIZM Radio, WKBT-TV, and WXOW-TV.