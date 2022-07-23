Voter Canvassing

press release: Join us as we mobilize the community and talk to infrequent democratic voters about the issues that matter most to them, ahead of the midterm elections! No experience needed, as we will have people there to help train and guide you depending on your experience level.

Saturday, July 23rd at 10:00 am or 1:00 pm. Volunteers will meet 4313 Major Dr. Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/ wisdems/event/466306/

Sunday, July 24th at 11:00 am or 1:00 pm. Volunteers will meet at 1706 Tarragon Dr. Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/ wisdems/event/479204/

Saturday, July 30th at 10:00 am or 1:00 pm. Volunteers will meet at 206 Crystal Ln. Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/ wisdems/event/479619

For more information, see https://eastsideprogressives. wordpress.com/