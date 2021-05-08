media release: Madison is participating in the nonpartisan Votercade Series (organized nationally by the Transformative Justice Coalition). The purpose of the Day of Action is to address the preservation of Voting Rights through the enactment of the For The People Act (HR1/S1), The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (HR4), Washington, D.C. Admissions Act (HR 51) and addressing the filibuster. Local partners include NAACP Dane County Branch 36AB, Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development, LWV of Dane County, Voter ID Coalition, Indivisible Madison, Urban League of Greater Madison.

1PM (staging, speakers & decorating vehicles) 2PM (Votercade Line-up)

Following the record-breaking Black, Brown and Youth voter turnout in the Georgia Runoff election, state legislatures across America have released an offensive onslaught of undemocratic legislation designed to specifically suppress the vote of communities of color and youth voters. There are many bills before the Wisconsin State Legislature today that will further erode voting rights for Wisconsinites, and disproportionately disenfranchise Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), LGBTQIA individuals, low-income families, and those who are homeless.

More information: https://www. johnlewisdayofaction.org

Details on Madison event: https://www.mobilize.us/ publiccitizen/event/384473/