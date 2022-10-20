Voting Our Faith Values

Monona United Methodist Church 606 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin

press release: GUEST PANELISTS:

    Samba Baldeh, Wisconsin state representative, District 48

    Barbara Feeney, Dane County League of Women Voters president

    Peter W. Bakken, public policy coordinator, Wisconsin Council of Churches; Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign

* A “LET’S TALK ABOUT IT” FORUM hosted by the Church & Society Group at Monona United Methodist Church.     

* 7:00-8:30pm

* Thursday, October 20, 2022

* Monona United Methodist Church, 606 Nichols Rd, Monona, WI

* Free event

Contact phone number: (608)-222-1633

Info

Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
608-222-1633
