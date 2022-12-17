media release: Marzen, the fine art showroom of Integrated Art Group, is proud to collaborate with the Vox Populi Print Collective to present NEXUS: Recent Works from the Vox Populi Print Collective.

This group exhibition showcases work from the celebrated Vox Populi printmaking guild. Established in 2017 by Madison's Barry Roal Carlsen and New York's Peter Hopkins, Vox Populi has left its mark on the international art scene showing its work at prestigious venues in Berlin, Basel, Venice, Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, and beyond. NEXUS offers a unique opportunity for audiences to immerse themselves in the wide-ranging visions of the dynamic artists represented in this exhibition.

About the Curator

Barry Roal Carlsen was born in Omaha, Nebraska. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Nebraska–Omaha and a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he was a senior graphic designer and adjunct printmaking professor. He has also taught printmaking classes at Edgewood College and design classes at Madison College. Carlsen experiments with a wide variety of printmaking techniques, which often explore themes of identity and belonging. Through his work with Vox Populi, Barry has gathered and supported dozens of artists all with the like-minded goal of celebrating and elevating fine art printmaking in the US and abroad.

About Integrated Art Group:

Integrated Art Group is a full-service creative solutions fine art firm dedicated to transforming your vision into reality. Specializing in creating memorable environments and experiences with art to enrich your surroundings. With over 25 years of expertise, we simplify the work for you with art planning, curation, procurement, framing, and installation. Differentiating your business to inspire wellness, create a sense of place, and delight guests and staff. Marzen, Integrated Art Group’s Showroom and Gallery, brings you innovative and cutting-edge works by contemporary artists.

For more information, visit: https://integratedartllc.com/category/events-exhibitions/