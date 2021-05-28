Vs, Kirstie Kraus, Fringe Field, Ron Denson, Mackenzie Moore

Funk's Pub, Fitchburg 5956 Executive Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

Build Your Own Brat Fest music:

May 28: Mackenzie Moore 3:30 pm, Ron Denson 5 pm, Fringe Field 6:30 pm, Kirstie Kraus 8 pm, Vs 9:30 pm

May 29: Seilies 3:30 pm, Fit to Be Tied 5 pm, Mad City Funk 8 pm,

May 30: Redbud 12:30 pm, 35 South 2 pm, Morningstar 3:30 pm, Autumn Reverie 5 pm, Mickey Magnum 6:30 pm, Left of Reason 8 pm, Revolution X 9:30 pm.

The World’s Largest Brat Fest in Madison at the Alliant Center has been cancelled for the second consecutive year.

HOWEVER- The World’s Largest Brat Fest is also very excited to announce a new and exciting alternative: BUILD YOUR OWN BRAT FEST!

Brat Fest plans to provide Johnsonville Brats to participating sports bars and restaurants across Dane County, with 100% of net proceeds benefitting local Brat Fest charities. The weekend-long brat sales will bring Brat Fest supporters through the doors of these local restaurants and sports bars helping build traffic, raise funds for local non-profits and to help folks find a safer way to kick off summer over Memorial Day Weekend 2021! Find the complete list of venues and events at bratfest.com.

