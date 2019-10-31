W3, Chuky Razo, DJ Chango

The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Blaze The Stage is throwing a Halloween Party October 31st at The Winnebago.. Bring your best Halloween costume for a chance win $50.

Performance by.. W3

Hosted by Chuky Razo

Your Dj. DJ Chango

$5 entry fee…

Jueves Octubre 31

La primera edición Latino de Blaze The Stage™️

El mejor disfraz se lleva $50!

El Patrón del Programa: Chuky Razo

Música de Parte: W3official

Junto DJ Chango y su sonido Legacy.

•Puertas Abran a las 7pm• 21+ para entrar •

Winnebago ENCIENDE EL ESCENARIO

The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
