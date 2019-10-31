W3, Chuky Razo, DJ Chango
The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Blaze The Stage is throwing a Halloween Party October 31st at The Winnebago.. Bring your best Halloween costume for a chance win $50.
Performance by.. W3
Hosted by Chuky Razo
Your Dj. DJ Chango
$5 entry fee…
Jueves Octubre 31
La primera edición Latino de Blaze The Stage™️
El mejor disfraz se lleva $50!
El Patrón del Programa: Chuky Razo
Música de Parte: W3official
Junto DJ Chango y su sonido Legacy.
•Puertas Abran a las 7pm• 21+ para entrar •
Winnebago ENCIENDE EL ESCENARIO