Waggin' Wine Tour

press release: 3rd Annual Waggin Wine Tasting Tour for OccuPaws Guide Dogs

Start & End at the Sauk City Park & Ride (7440 WI-188) No need to drive because of a BIG thank you to Kobussen for providing the transportation on friendly driver!! They provide ALL the transportation between the stops!

Tour & Taste at:

Rock N Wool Winery in Poynette

Fawn Creek Winery in Wisconsin Dells

Baraboo Bluff Winery in Baraboo

Appetizers & snacks at each stop. Plus door prizes, raffle & more! Cost is just $45/ticket and it all goes to OccuPaws! Learn more and grab your tickets (we’re limited to 40) at https://www.facebook.com/ events/745959312526904/